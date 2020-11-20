NJPW Strong preview: Four matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Kenta vs. David Finlay for Kenta’s right to challenge contract for a shot at the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos.

-Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor.

-Clark Connors and The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel.

Powell’s POV: It’s a good lineup and the Cobb vs. Kratos match looks especially fun on paper. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...