06/23 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 212): Colin McGuire on AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door with match predictions, an evaluation of the build and its effect on AEW’s recent television ratings

June 23, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Colin McGuire discussing AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door, match predictions, an evaluation of the build and its effect on recent AEW’s television ratings, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 212) and guest Colin McGuire.

