AEW Dynamite preview: The updated list of advertised for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in action.

-Cody defends the TNT Championship.

-FTR vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

-Matt Hardy vs. Santana.

-Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

-Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a lumberjack match.

-Brian Cage in action.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that Jon Moxley and QT Marshall are off the show due to COVID-19 precautionary measures. As such, Daniels and Kazarian are replacing Marshall and Dustin Rhodes in the match against FTR, and Brian Cage will be in action in place of Moxley. Santana replaced Sammy Guevara in the match against Hardy due to Guevara’s suspension. AEW Dynamite will air live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.



