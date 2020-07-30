NXT TV preview: Title match, ladder match qualifier, and No. 1 contender’s match announced for Wednesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland in a NXT North American Title ladder match qualifier.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover XXX.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Powell’s POV: Next week’s edition of NXT TV was taped yesterday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



