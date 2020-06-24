What's happening...

Jon Moxley and QT Marshall pulled from AEW Dynamite as COVID-19 precautionary measures

June 24, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley and QT Marshall were pulled from tonight’s Dynamite. Marshall came in brief contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, and Moxley came in contact with someone, who came in contact with someone else who later tested positive for the virus. Khan stated that a doctor asked both men to stay home rather than attend this week’s Dynamite taping.

Powell’s POV: Kudos to both wrestlers for taking the proper precautionary measure of disclosing their exposure, and to the doctor who asked them to stay home. Both wrestlers did right by the locker room and set the right example. Here’s wishing them both the best from a health standpoint.


