Vince McMahon birthday, ProWrestling.net Live returns today, WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Rocky Johnson, The Usos, Pac, Apollo Crews, Funaki, Stevie Ray, Paul Ellering

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Vince McMahon is 75 today.

-Tonight’s WWE Raw is live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s SummerSlam and will be the first Raw to feature ThunderDome. Believe it or not, it’s also the brand’s go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Payback. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sho Funaki is 52 today.

-The late Rocky Johnson was born on August 24, 1944. He died at age 75 on January 15, 2020. His death was attributed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot.

-Paul Ellering turned 67 on Saturday.

-Stevie Ray (Lash Huffman) turned 62 on Saturday.

-Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Solofa Fatu) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Jey Uso (Joshua Samuel Fatu) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Pac (Benjamin Satterley) turned 34 on Saturday.

-Apollo Crews (Sesugh Uhaa) turned 32 on Saturday.



