WWE executive Frank Riddick exiting the company

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Frank Riddick, WWE’s Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, will be leaving the company at the end of the month. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Nick Khan announced the news to employees in an email that stated Riddick will leave at the end of the month.

Powell’s POV: But now who will dazzle us with the high energy reading of the quarterly financial presentation?!? Don’t shed any tears for Frank, who made a post-acquisition bonus of $5 million on Tuesday.