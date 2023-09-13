What's happening...

Al Snow feels Tony Khan needs to stop worrying about being liked, comments on CM Punk’s exit from AEW

September 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Forbes interview with Al Snow
Interview conducted by Alfred Konuwa
Available at Forbes.com

Snow on CM Punk’s departure from AEW: “Punk’s got a very strong personality. The problem with Punk is you have to have strong leadership, and you have to have as strong a personality as the talent do. And that’s where things can go astray.

“I think Tony Khan’s a really good guy, but I think for the sake of AEW in these situations—they always come up, the Punk situation is not an unusual circumstance—we’ve had those type of things happen here. But there’s a certain modicum of respect that I have, and as a result, I’m able to direct those people even when those situations occur.

“I don’t worry about being liked, I worry about being respected. I think Tony wants to be liked, and he should be more focused on being respected. There were lots of times I didn’t like Vince McMahon. He can be an incredible bully. He could be nasty. I’ve always respected him. Always.”

Other topics include a behind the scenes look at OVW, which is featured in the Netflix series “Wrestlers”.

