AEW Dynamite rating for the Championship Fight Night themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 899,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the 901,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.30 rating, down a tick from last week’s 0.31 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.55 rating on USA Network. The February 9, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.032 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Aew broke from their ethos and put MJF in half the segments. They also labeled this “Championship Fight Night” and hit 900k or go above .30 on the demo. They’re in trouble, Powell-a-mino. I skipped more than usual. A match can have good action but when there’s not a quality story or even 1% of doubt on who wins, I don’t watch.