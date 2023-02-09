AEW Dynamite rating for the Championship Fight Night themed edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 899,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the 901,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.30 rating, down a tick from last week’s 0.31 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.55 rating on USA Network. The February 9, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.032 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic.