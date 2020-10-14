Cody discusses AEW as an alternative to WWE, facing NXT in competition on Wednesday nights

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody spoke with AP writer Dan Gelston about the one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite and spoke of the initial goal of being an alternative to WWE. “We reached that goal within one Dynamite,” Cody said. “I think the secret formula there is really just authenticity. The products are vastly different. I think we knew right out of the gate that the alternative wrestling brand that we had talked about and promoted, but was really sight unseen to that point, really ended being correct. We were vindicated that there was this audience that wanted something different from their wrestling and that has been the audience since day one.”

Cody also spoke about battling competition from NXT on Wednesday nights and going over a million viewers while unopposed. “When you hit that million mark, and even on the nights where the average might be in the eights or nines, there are segments that go over a million and it certainly begets the question: What would this be like unopposed?” said Cody. “But opposed, it’s doing just so damn fine. I think we have a good indicator. We’ve seen what it looks like. But competition is not something we’re shying away from by any means. Wednesday night is our home.” Read the full story at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s worth noting that AEW wanted to run Dynamite on Tuesdays, but TNT’s deal with the NBA prevented that from happening. Cody also had some interesting comments about only having two hours of weekly television and how that has created competition with the wrestlers hoping to appear on the show, and noted that he would not close the door on Mike Tyson doing more with AEW.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...