By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Kushida vs. Santos Escobar in a best of three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match, and more (32:52)…

Click here for the May 11 NXT TV audio review.

