AEW Dynamite coverage, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Kushida, Doug Basham, Ricky Ortiz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes The Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian for the AEW Tag Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of B with 47 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 46 percent. I gave the show a B grade for what was a good, consistent episode.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade. I really enjoyed the show, but I was not a fan of the Blood and Guts match finish.

Birthdays and Notables

-Doug Basham (Lyle Douglas Basham Jr.) is 50.

-Ricky Ortiz (Richard Young) is 46. Ortiz is married to fellow former WWE wrestler Layla El.

-Kushida (Yojiro Kushida) is 38.