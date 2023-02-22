WWE Raw rating for the Elimination Chamber fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.006 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.812 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.47 rating.

Powell’s POV: Excellent numbers coming out of Elimination Chamber. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.186 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.065 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.768 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The February 21, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.826 million viewers and a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Elimination Chamber fallout show.

The NXT and MLW Underground numbers are scheduled to be released on Thursday morning, and AEW Dynamite’s numbers should be released at the usual time on Thursday afternoon. The ratings are delayed this week due to Monday’s President’s Day holiday in the United States.