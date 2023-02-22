WWE star announces her engagement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) and Toni Cassano announced their engagement on Wednesday. The couple told People.com that Deville proposed on February 15.

“I proposed, then Toni’s like, ‘Grab my purse,'” Deville recalled. “And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she’s like, ‘I’ve been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.'” Read more at People.com

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy couple as well as Cassano’s two daughters, who were included in Deville’s proposal, according to the story. It also adds that Deville and Cassano had their first in-person meeting at a WWE event.