1/15 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce contract signing for the WWE Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,117)

Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired live on January 15, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of the Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce storyline… The broadcast team was Michael Cole and Corey Graves, and Greg Hamilton was the ring announcer…

Backstage, Roman Reigns was shown reading over a contract while Paul Heyman stood behind him. Heyman said it was a boilerplate contract. When Reigns looked displeased, Heyman said he didn’t like it from the moment he read it. Heyman said the match needs a stipulation that will allow Reigns to teach Pearce a lesson in respect. Heyman took the contract and told Reigns that he could consider the situation handled…

Jey Uso made his entrance. Once in the ring, Uso took a mic and welcomed viewers to “The Bloodline Show.” Uso said he and Reigns run the show, not Pearce, Kevin Owens, or anyone in the WWE Universe. “My family is the one calling the shots,” Uso said. He added that Pearce would find this out the hard way at the Royal Rumble.

Uso said they weren’t satisfied with just Smackdown. He said everyone should be thanking Reigns. Uso announced that he would be in the Royal Rumble match. He said he would win the match, then beat Drew McIntyre or Goldberg or whoever the WWE Champion is at WrestleMania. Uso said his bloodline is the entire WWE.

Uso recalled Shinsuke Nakamura beating Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan in last week’s gauntlet match. He said Nakamura’s run ended because of his family, and Nakamura is lucky that they let him survive. Uso was interrupted by Nakamura’s entrance. Once in the ring, Nakamura told Uso that if his cousin is the Big Dog, that makes Uso his little puppy. Uso tried to charge Nakamura, who dropped him with a kick. Cole said Nakamura would face Uso after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A decent promo from Uso that started to overstay its welcome by the end. WWE piped in cheers for Nakamura, so he’s clearly a babyface now.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso. Nakamura was on the offensive when Cesaro’s entrance music played and he walked to ringside. Nakaura ran Uso into the ring post heading into a break. [C] Cesaro sat in on commentary and announced that he was entering the Royal Rumble match and would challenge Reigns if he wins.

Uso rolled up Nakamura and pinned him while using the ropes for leverage, but referee Charles Robinson spotted it and waved off the pin. Uso bickered with Robinson. Nakamura took advantage of the distraction and ended up hitting the Kinshasa and scoring the pin.

Shinsuke Nakamura beat Cesaro in 12:20.

Powell’s POV: A well worked match that ended up being a little more back and forth than I anticipated. I thought Nakamura would go over clean and strong to continue the big boost he was given last week. This didn’t hurt Nakamura, but I’m not sure how much it really helped. The broadcast team asked Cesaro why he didn’t help Nakamura last week and he cited the size of the venue preventing him from getting to the ring, so it sure seems like he is going to remain a heel.

Graves hyped Bayley’s new talkshow “Ding Dong, Hello” with guest Bianca Belair…

Backstage, Adam Pearce was talking with Sonya Deville when Paul Heyman showed up with a contract that he presented it to Pearce. Heyman spoke about Pearce getting an opportunity by facing Reigns, then told Deville that her perfume was effective. Heyman told Pearce that the rules in the contract favor Pearce, then told him that it called for a No DQ match. Pearce signed the contract while saying he knew that the stipulation was meant to allow Reigns to injure him. Heyman smiled as he took the signed contract… [C]

Backstage, Uso barked at referee Charles Robinson that he needed to do his job better or he would be fired. Robinson asked him what he meant. Uso told him to do his job…

The broadcast team set up a sponsored ad that recapped Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode beating The Street Profits to win the Smackdown Tag Titles last week…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were interviewed by Kayla Braxton backstage. She asked if it was wise to defend the tag titles against Roode and Ziggler just a week after they injured the knee of Ford. The Profits said they would run it back and it won’t be a rerun. They still want the smoke…

Backstage, Reigns spoke with Apollo Crews about taking control. Heyman returned with the contract. Crews was going to leave, but Reigns told him he could stay and learn. Reigns said he wouldn’t sign the contract because he never said he wanted a No DQ match. Reigns said he wanted a Last Man Standing contest. He told Heyman to handle the situation and said that he wanted to sign it in the ring…

A Raw commercial listed Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka for Monday's show…