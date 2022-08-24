Bobby Fish on AEW compared to NXT, working for Tony Khan and Triple H, provides an update on Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, working with the Young Bucks, discusses his new podcast, MMA fight interest

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Bobby Fish

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On his time in AEW: “There’s definitely less production, definitely less producing. Um, you know, and I think sometimes that’s a good thing and sometimes it’s a bad thing. Um, and at all and all points in between, you know, there’s… Uh, it’s also very easy to arm chair quarterback, you know? But having been in both systems, I think, um, I think in the middle somewhere is perfect. And we’re not always there, whether it’s WWE or AEW. Tony’s [Khan] good too. He’s passionate about his show. He wants it to be successful, you know? And that’s the first step for anybody in that position. That’s what you need, you know?”

On feuding with the Young Bucks: “We did it in New Japan and Ring of Honor for a couple years running. And I think it was the, you know, the similarities between us and the Bucks, but then what really made it pop was the difference. Like we’re so opposite of one another that there almost shouldn’t be chemistry. But the chemistry is, it’s gross, how, how good the chemistry is with us. So, yeah, if the trigger doesn’t get pulled on that, like you’ve left money on the table because we could go a full year, if not longer, feud with the Bucks. And I guarantee you because we did it in Ring of Honor and in New Japan, and nobody got sick of it. It’d be the same thing now, we’re we’re that much better and they’re that much better then we were then.”

Thoughts on Triple H: “I grew up, you know, watching Hunter, so I was a fan, but you know, was not sure getting brought in how that was gonna go. And I do remember the first time I was at NXT, he gave the post show talk to the group. I remember it was at Full Sail, and he laid out some things and the vision and the way that he saw certain things, et cetera, et cetera. And by the time he was done talking, and I don’t know if it was, you know, 20 minutes or 30 minutes, but by the time he was done talking, I just remember thinking to myself, like as a pro wrestling fan, pro wrestling guy, pro wrestler, whatever you wanna call it. Like if you could listen to that speech and not support this guy, like lose my number, we can’t be friends, because the way that he saw the whole thing was just awesome. And it was like, man, this guy really…. One I’m a fan of the way he sees the business, but two, like he really wants the business itself to thrive and to have uncharted success.”

Update on Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly: “We weren’t going to be able to do it, all three of us, at the time that we needed to be. Plans had to be shifted. Much like everything in pro wrestling, it’s all subject to change. This, unfortunately, is one of those things that became subject to change. Right now, I’m the only one who is fully healthy. It’s just a matter of the boys getting back. It won’t be long, but that’s where we are at the moment, just giving the boys a little time to heal and then we’ll get this thing going again.”

The Undisputed Era Podcast: “No, it’s actually me and three guys that I’ve known most of my life [that are going to be on the Undisputed Podcast]. Different, various degrees of growing up and God… one of the guys who’s doing it with me, we’ve known each other literally since — well I don’t know if we had known each other but we were in the same room, like four minutes after both of us being on this planet. His mother and my mother were in the same delivery room when we were born. I don’t remember the exact minutes but there were three of us all born in the same delivery room and we were all within minutes of each other so this one guy, he’s doing the podcast with me and he’s a radio personality in upstate New York and yeah, I mean we’ve known each other for longer than we probably should. You never know [if Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole could be on the podcast]. We’ll bring ‘em on there. We can figure something out.”

Taking an amateur MMA Fight: “I still enjoy the time I get to spend in the ring, so I want to get as much of that in as I can. I enjoy that so much so that I’m actually thinking about maybe taking a kickboxing fight too so, that’ll be amateur but again, it’s just that, I don’t know. I’ve felt this way since I was a kid. I express myself physically, most easily so when I feel stressed or any[thing], that’s how I get it out. I think those are the things that I have on the horizon but we’ll see.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, AEW, NXT, WWE, Vince McMahon, ROH, The Undisputed Era, NJPW, what’s next for him, and more (H/T Post Wrestling for transcription).