WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two Money in the Bank qualifiers advertised

July 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from the ThunderDome set in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center for the final time before returning to the road next week (finally!). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET.

