ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television show matches announced, Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guests, ROH personalities threw out the first pitch at an MLB game, ROH Week By Week match for Tuesday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show includes Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King and Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King in a three-way tag match, Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black, and The Briscoes vs. Joe Keys and Dante Caballero.

-The June 17 ROH Wrestling show will include Quinn McKay vs. Mandy Leon. If McKay wins, she will earn a spot in the ROH Women’s Championship tournament.

-Mandy Leon will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis threw out the first pitches at Thursday’s Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

-The Bouncers and Ken Dixon vs. Primal Fear in a six-man tag will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes reactions to the Fight on the Farm match between Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, Danhausen fills in for Renee Paquette, the greatest matches in the Best in the World history being featured on the ROH YouTube page tomorrow, and more heading into Sunday’s Best in the World pay-per-view.