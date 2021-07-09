Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary, Rosemary and Havok vs. Kimber Lee and Susan to become No. 1 contenders to the Knockouts Tag Titles, Jake Something vs. Brian Myers

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

The Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan contract signing: The story of Don Callis having Callihan arrested for assault only to have Callihan use his hacker skills to reveal camera footage to prove that was a ruse was solid. And while I will never be able to wrap my head around Impact stubbornly sticking with its teleporting wrestler fetish, Callihan getting the better of Omega at the end of the show was well done. The match still doesn’t feel anywhere near as big as the Omega vs. Rich Swann title vs. title match, but I am looking forward to it.

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost: Impact seems to be getting back to the approach that made Purrazzo stand out when she first arrived in Impact. Purrazzo’s heel character feared no one and was good enough to beat anyone. She slipped into cliche heel mode after winning the Knockouts Championship, but she seems to be back in the right mode after severing ties with Kimber Lee and Susan. Purrazzo’s match with Frost was a solid showcase win. The post match angle with Gail Kim setting up Purrazzo defending the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary against a mystery opponent was well done. They are clearly hinting the mystery person will be Mickie James based on the recent trash bag gag and then showcasing James in the Impact Plus Flashback match that followed this segment.

W Morrissey handicap match: The former Big Cass continues shine. He has been booked well as a monster heel since arriving in Impact and has more than held up his end by looking good in the ring and by delivering the best mic work of his career.

Brian Myers vs. Jake Something: A nice win for Something. One can only hope that he doesn’t get caught up in a lengthy tag team feud now that Matt Cardona saved him from a post match attack by Myers and Sam Beale. Impact needs to create new stars and Something has upside (despite his bad last name).

Impact Wrestling Misses

Rosemary and Havok vs. Kimber Lee and Susan to become No. 1 contenders to the Knockouts Tag Titles: A soft Miss for a flat match that suffered a bit from it feeling like a foregone conclusion that Rosemary and Havok would go over. It was nice to see Jim Mitchell back on Impact television. I continue to wish that someone would book Mitchell in something other than wedding angles and silly hocus pocus segments. He’s a terrific talker who has been pigeonholed as the devil character.