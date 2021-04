CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Nick Aldis offers Trevor Murdoch an ultimatum.

-Kratos vs. Sal Rinauro.

-Thunder Rosa and Kamille meet in a summit.

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. Read the official preview at FITE TV.