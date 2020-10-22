10/22 Dot Net Weekly audio show: The Chris Jericho and MJF musical routine, WWE sites under investigation by Orange County Department of Health, WWE Hell in a Cell and Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory predictions, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: The Chris Jericho and MJF musical routine, WWE sites under investigation by Orange County Department of Health, WWE Hell in a Cell and Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory predictions, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion, and more (92:41)…

Click here for the October 22 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

