7/11 NJPW New Japan Cup night nine results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Evil in the tournament final

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Osaka, Japan at Osaka Jo-Hall

Streamed July 11, 2020 on New Japan World

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe defeated Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji.

2. Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan over Gabriel Kidd and Hirooki Goto.

3. Master Wato beat Douki.

4. Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi beat Sanada and Bushi.

5. Zack Sabre Jr. El Desperado, Yoshinob Kanemaru, and Taichi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Yuji Nagata.

6. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito over Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, and Toru Yano.

7. Evil defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the New Japan Cup tournament. After the match, Evil revealed that he is now a member of Bullet Club and therefore out of Los Ingobernables.

NJPW Dominion will be held Sunday in Osaka, Japan at Osaka Jo-Hall with fans allowed to attend at one-third the typical capacity. The show will be headlined by Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships.