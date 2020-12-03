ROH Final Battle lineup: Four matches set for ROH’s return to pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held on Friday, December 18.

-Rush vs. Brody King for the ROH World Championship.

-Jay Briscoe vs. EC3.

-Dragon Lee defends the ROH TV Title against the four-way winner.

-LSG vs. Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. Josh Woods in a four-way for a same night shot at the ROH TV Title.

Powell’s POV: The four-way was announced today via ROHWrestling.com. Mark Briscoe indicated on this week’s television show that he intends to find a tag partner and challenge Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Tag Titles. ROH has indicated that every title will be defended on this event, though they did acknowledge the possibility that plans could change due to the pandemic. ROH Final Battle will be available via pay-per-view television, FITE TV, and for HonorClub subscribers.