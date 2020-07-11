WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the show headlined by a Smackdown Tag Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.905 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.777 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was also 1.777 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.930 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.879 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s numbers were down due to it being a holiday weekend in the United States. Last night’s numbers were down compared to the 2.174 million viewers drawn by the June 28 edition. Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the Friday network ratings in the adults 18-49 demographic, and in the men 18-49 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.