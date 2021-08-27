08/27 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Lucha Brothers vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament final, CM Punk and Darby Allin match hype, Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian, Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Lucha Brothers vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament final, CM Punk and Darby Allin match hype, Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian, Tay Conti vs. The Bunny, and more (16:27)…

Click here to stream or download the August 27 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.