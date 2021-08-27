What's happening...

08/27 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Lucha Brothers vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament final, CM Punk and Darby Allin match hype, Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian, Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

August 27, 2021

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Lucha Brothers vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament final, CM Punk and Darby Allin match hype, Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian, Tay Conti vs. The Bunny, and more (16:27)…

