WWE Universal Championship match set for Smackdown

August 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has officially announced Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for next week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox. Balor issued the challenge at the end of this week’s Smackdown television show. While the match was not made official during the broadcast, WWE has since confirmed the match for Friday’s show in Jacksonville, Florida. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: I really don’t know why they didn’t just confirm the match during the actual Smackdown television broadcast, but I am happy that they have booked the match a week in advance.

