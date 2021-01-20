Impact Wrestling TV preview: Three matches announced, Madison Rayne spotlight

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona.

-Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary.

-Fire and Flava Fest.

Powell’s POV: Private Party earned an Impact Wrestling Tag Title match against Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson on last night’s show, but the company has not announced when that match will take place. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature The Best of Madison Rayne. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.