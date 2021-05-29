WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the Intercontinental Championship with Commander Azeez banned from ringside.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.