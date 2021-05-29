Britt Baker on whether it bothers her that people say she’s not one of the faces of AEW because she’s a woman

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

DAZN interview with Britt Baker

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at DAZN.com

DAZN: Does it bother you that people say that you’re not the best and not one of the faces of AEW because you’re a woman?

Britt Baker: I don’t really care if I’m being honest. The fans, we need them. We need them to survive. They’re the heartbeat of professional wrestling. But their logic sometimes is very faulty and flawed. I just got off a podcast with Bully Ray (WWE Hall of Fame wrestler), who says I’m the face of AEW, and I take his opinion way more than I do from Joe Schmo in the second row in Chicago. We’re professionals here. You and I have a professional conversation. I don’t care what anybody says. I know I’m the face of AEW. I don’t care about any men that are involved in this topic. Right now, it’s me. It might not always be me. It sure wasn’t me before. But right now, the face of AEW has D.M.D. after her name.

