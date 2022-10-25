What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

October 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Ricky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto

-Aaron Solo vs. Serpentico

-Alexia Nicole vs. Athena

-James Stone vs. Danhausen

-KC Spinelli and Taylor Rising vs. Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb

-Jungle Kyona vs. Riho

-Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown

-Zack Clayton vs. Shane Saber

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

