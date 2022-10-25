AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry
-Ricky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto
-Aaron Solo vs. Serpentico
-Alexia Nicole vs. Athena
-James Stone vs. Danhausen
-KC Spinelli and Taylor Rising vs. Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb
-Jungle Kyona vs. Riho
-Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown
-Zack Clayton vs. Shane Saber
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
