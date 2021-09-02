AEW media call with Tony Khan, Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Joe E. Legend, Tracy Smothers, Jay Youngblood

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW President Tony Khan will speak with the pro wrestling media today to promote Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. We should have the audio available as a free podcast this afternoon.

-Look for the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show later today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing the AEW All Out pay-per-view. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer. If Dreamer wins he will be added to the Impact World Championship match at Victory Road. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Teoman vs. Nathan Frazer in the Heritage Cup No.1 Contender tournament opening round match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a C grade with 29 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and C finished tied for third with 20 percent each. I gave the show a D grade with the saving grace being the strong Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match for the U.S. Championship.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and C finished a close second with 21 percent. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was solid SummerSlam fallout edition.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe E. Legend (Joseph Edward Hitchen) is 51. He worked as Just Joe in WWE.

-The late Tracy Smothers was born on September 2, 1962. He died of lymphoma at age 58 on October 28, 2020.

-Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) died on September 2, 1985 at age 30 following a series of heart attacks.