NXT TV preview: Tag Team Title Tuesday lineup

October 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit James vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Shotzi vs. Lash Legend

-The reveal of the Schism’s masked pledge

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s show will also feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

