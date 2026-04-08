AEW Dynamite preview: Chris Jericho and a TBS Title match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho “will address his return live”

-Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Title

-Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis vs. Darby Allin, Bandido, and Jack Perry

-Kenny Omega speaks before his AEW World Championship match with MJF at AEW Dynasty

-Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay appear

Powell’s POV: Bandido was added to the six-man tag match as a replacement for Brody King. AEW announced that King is out due to personal reasons. Dynamite will be live from Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place. AEW will also be taping Collision, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).