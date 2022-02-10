AEW President Tony Khan says he’s not running for the U.S. House of Representatives

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan stated via Twitter that he will not be running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed our earlier story, someone filed the initial form that listed Khan as a candidate while using the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium as his address. While Khan took a jab in his tweet at the Pro Football Talk website for reporting the story, PFT actually credited Jacksonville Today’s story on the filing.