AEW President Tony Khan says he’s not running for the U.S. House of Representatives

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW President Tony Khan stated via Twitter that he will not be running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Powell’s POV: For those who missed our earlier story, someone filed the initial form that listed Khan as a candidate while using the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium as his address. While Khan took a jab in his tweet at the Pro Football Talk website for reporting the story, PFT actually credited Jacksonville Today’s story on the filing.
The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF. https://t.co/HPdU53GrfY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022
