4/29 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Samoa Joe vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH Championship, Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier, Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue, and Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 38)

Taped April 27 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center

Aired April 29, 2022 on TNT

The opening video aired and Excalibur checked in, faceless, with Taz, Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho on commentary. We jumped right into the first match.

1. Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier. The two bumped wrists to begin and then locked up. Swerve went for a kick and Darby moved. Darby worked a wrist-lock. Swerve eventually worked his way out and Allin ultimately sank in a rear chin-lock. Swerve rolled Darby to the outside and went for a splash, but Darby countered into a cutter. Back in the ring, Darby got a two-count. Darby went for a splash through the ropes and Swerve landed a knee strike to take Darby out. Swerve then hit a boot to Darby’s face. We then got our first PIP [c].