AEW Being The Elite video: Revolution edition, another Jackson on the way, Sammy Guevara visits the Young Bucks’ locker room, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released the latest edition of the Being The Elite Youtube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite Youtube Page.

Powell’s POV: The show opens with a shot of the walking wounded following the Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page match at Revolution, then Nick Jackson announced that his wife is expecting their third child any day now (congratulations to the family). The rest of the show includes Christopher Daniels seeking advice from Orange Cassidy, The Librarians do Librarian things, the Bucks surprise a fan and speak with Cody about his tattoo prior to it being revealed, Matt discusses the interactive wrist bands used at the pay-per-view, more of Matt’s coffee making drama, Matt talks with Sammy Guevara about nearly superkicking his head off on Dynamite, handheld footage of the AEW Tag Title match from Revolution, and closes out with Matt taking a phone call that changes his and Nick’s plans to return home.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

