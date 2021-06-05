AEW Double Or Nothing poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 54 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent.

-47 percent of our voters gave Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy in a three-way for the AEW World Championship the best match of the night honors. The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the AEW Tag Titles match finished a distant second with 16 percent of the vote, while Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship finished third with 14 percent.

Powell’s POV: Only eight percent of the voters gave the pay-per-view a below average grade, as was the cast last year. Meanwhile, the first Stadium Stampede match won the 2020 AEW Double or Nothing best match honors, while this year’s version finished with only seven percent of the best match votes. Will Pruett gave the show an A, while Jake Barnett and I both gave the Double Or Nothing B+ grades in our members’ exclusive audio review on Sunday night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.