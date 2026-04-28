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How many viewers watched the first part of the Biography: WWE Legends on the Von Erichs?

April 28, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends “The Curse of the Von Erichs, Part 1” averaged 236,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: The season three premiere of WWE LFG and the two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments that followed did not crack the top 100 in the 18-49 demographic, so those numbers were not listed on the Programming Insider chart. The cutoff for the top 100 was a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo, meaning those shows drew that rating or lower. A rerun of the Ultimate Warrior biography preceded the new batch of shows on Sunday, and averaged 167,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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