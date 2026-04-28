AEW Collision rating: Did the ratings improve for the return to Saturday night?

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 397,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The previous Collision, which aired on a Thursday night, averaged 473,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. It’s worth noting that the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner occurred during the show’s first hour, and all pro wrestling shows are running against the NBA and NHL playoffs. The last Collision that aired in the usual Saturday night time slot averaged 423,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the April 26, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT averaged 707,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Playoff Palooza show that aired after an NBA playoff game.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)