WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Undertaker, Christopher Daniels, Lana, Lacey Evans, Jake Hager, Barry Horowitz, Epico, Gorgeous George

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show features Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight. Dominik Mysterio stated on Raw that the entire Mysterio family will be in attendance, so I assume there will be a big angle tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. The show includes Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s weekly same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L. Fenn Center tonight with a live event. NXT does not list any matches for its live events.

-NXT is in Sanford, Florida at the Sanford Civic Center on Saturday with a live event.

-WWE is in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes appears, Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Title, Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena on Saturday with a live event. There are no matches listed on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Horowitz is 63.

-The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) is 58.

-Christopher Daniels (Daniel Covell) is 53. In addition to working in the ring, Daniels also works as the head of AEW talent relations.

-Jake Hager is 41.

-Epico (Orlando Colon) is 41.

-Lana (CJ Perry) is 38.

-Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is 33.

-The late Gorgeous George (George Wagner) was born on March 24, 1915. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.