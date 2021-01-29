01/29 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss WWE Network’s move to Peacock, whether Impact better with Kenny Omega on the show regularly, NXT and AEW ratings, a look at the top tier of wrestlers in AEW’s ensemble stage, WWE Royal Rumble predictions

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss WWE Network’s move to Peacock, is Impact better with Kenny Omega on the show regularly, the Cody and Shaq storyline, NXT and AEW’s relative strengths and weaknesses and the latest ratings analyzed, a look at the top tier of wrestlers in AEW’s ensemble stage, Royal Rumble predictions, and more…

