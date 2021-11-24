AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the Thanksgiving Eve show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa in a TBS Title tournament match.

-Cody Rhodes, Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

-CM Punk vs. QT Marshall.

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. AEW will also tape Friday's Rampage at this event.

We are looking for reports from the AEW tapings in Chicago. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com