What's happening...

NXT WarGames lineup: The updated card for the December event

November 24, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the NXT WarGames event that will be held on Sunday, December 5 in Orlando, Florida the the WWE Performance Center.

-“Old School” Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight vs. “New School” Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller in a WarGames match.

-Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai and “Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne in a WarGames match.

-Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defend the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Aichner and Barthel will defend the NXT Tag Titles agains the winner of the Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza match that will be held on Tuesday’s television show. NXT WarGames will stream on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally).

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.