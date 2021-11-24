WWE Survivor Series poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event received a majority C grade from 29 percent of the voters in our post show poll. D finished second with 23 percent, and F finished third with 19 percent.

-53 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a champion vs. champion match. The main event of Roman Reigns vs. Big E in a champion vs. champion finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show D+ grades during our members’ exclusive audio review on Sunday night. We both agreed with the readers that Lynch vs. Flair was the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and pay-per-view events.