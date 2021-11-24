MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for the Thanksgiving edition

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. a wildcard entrant in a ladder match for the vacant MLW National Openweight Championship.

-TJP vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match.

-Gnarls Garvin debuts.

Powell’s POV: This episode is billed as an episode of Fusion rather than Fusion Alpha, though I’m not really sure what the difference is between the two. There was some confusion as to when this show would air because MLW sent out some advertising that listed it for tonight, but they issued a correction that states that Fusion will stream Thursday at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page and on FITE TV. If we get a screener today, then I should have my review available tomorrow. Otherwise, I will have to push it back due to the holiday.