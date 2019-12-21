MLW Fusion preview: Prince of Darkness match, The Opera Cup tournament’s first round concludes

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Prince of Darkness match.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki in an Opera Cup tournament first round match.

-MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone in an Opera Cup tournament first round match.

Powell’s POV: Warner and Havoc will both be blindfolded. I’m looking forward to seeing how the battle of the Dynasty members MJF and Hammerstone will play out. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



