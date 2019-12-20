12/20 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Daniel Bryan and The Miz vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title match, Bayley vs. Dana Brooke in a non-title match, Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Daniel Bryan and The Miz vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title match, Bayley vs. Dana Brooke in a non-title match, Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks, and more (21:09)…

Click here for the December 20 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

