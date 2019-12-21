WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.415 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.330 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.493 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.336 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Both hours of Smackdown topped the networks in the male 18-49 demographic. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown will be available on Monday.



