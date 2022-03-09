NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

-Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta.

-Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton.

-The NXT 2.0 debut of A-Kid.

Powell’s POV: A-Kid’s opponent was not announced, but there was a backstage segment that seemed to establish that Kushida will face him at some point. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.