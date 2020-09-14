Kurt Angle comments on his status with WWE

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kurt Angle confirmed that he is no longer under contract with WWE. Angle spoke with the Wrestling Inc Podcast and recalled being offered the role of managing Matt Riddle. “Managing Riddle, that was a few months ago,” Angle recalled. “They offered me another job coaching. They also offered me a legends deal. We weren’t able to get a contract done, but I’m cool with WWE. We’re in good terms. There’s no bad blood. Every once in a while, they call me to use me for something. I did a couple appearances on TV in the last few months. Today, they have me do an ad for one of their sponsors, so I did the ad for them. So they still reach out to me. I’m just not under contract, and I kind of like that.” Listen to the full interview here.

Powell’s POV: Angle claimed that he has no intention to wrestle again. Angle also spoke about Paul Levesque pitching him on becoming a coach for the developmental system, and his nutrition company. We can only wonder if Riddle’s push would have been stronger had Angle opted to serve as his manager.